Mary Beth Dubuisson
July 10, 1936 ~ January 16, 2020
Colorado Springs, CO
Mary Beth Dubuisson, 83, of Colorado Springs, CO, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 in Ocean Springs, MS.
Ms. Dubuisson was a native of the MS Gulf Coast and had been a resident of Colorado Springs for the past 55 years. In 1955 she began her civil service career, working as a secretary for the Dept. of Air Force for over 40 years. She started at the Technical Training Division in Gulfport, then in 1958 she relocated to Randolph AFB in San Antonio, TX. In 1965 she moved to Colorado Springs and worked in the Personnel Plans Division in the Chidlaw Building at Ent AFB. In 1979 she transferred to the Division of Military Personnel at the USAF Academy. In 1980 she transferred to the Communications Group at Cheyenne Mountain Complex (NORAD), then in 1982 she transferred to the Contracting Squadron at Peterson AFB, where she remained until her retirement in 1996.
Ms. Dubuisson was a life-long member and supporter of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Colorado Springs, where she also sang in the choir for many years. She did volunteer work after her retirement, including 17 years at the Colorado Springs Visitor Center. She loved to travel and read. Her travels included all of the states but one and she traveled into 9 countries as well. She loved to share stories of her travels.
Ms. Dubuisson was preceded in death by her parents, Claudius and Elvena Dubuisson; her brother, Carl Dubuisson; and her sister, Thelma Weindel. She will be greatly missed by all of her family and her many friends in Colorado Springs. Survivors include her brothers, Herschel Dubuisson and his wife, Brenda of Long Beach, and Gary Dubuisson and his wife, Debby of Gulfport; her extended family from Colorado Springs, Roger, Joann and Shane Jones; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family members and friends.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the Lighthouse Memory Care staff in Ocean Springs and to Christine Wallace and the staff of Notre Dame Hospice.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 21st at Holy Family Catholic Church, 22342 Evangeline Road, Pass Christian, where friends may visit from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Gulf Pines Memorial Gardens, Long Beach.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport is serving the family and the online guestbook may be viewed, and memories & photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 21, 2020