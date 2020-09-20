Mary Catherine Borzik
1920--2020
Gulfport
Mary Catherine Borzik, age 100, of Gulfport, passed away on September 17, 2020.
Mary was born in Carlisle, Kansas to Michael and Mary Patirin Borzik.
She moved to Mississippi in 1922 and graduated from St. Francis De Salles High School in Gulfport in 1938. She graduated from Biloxi City Hospital School of Nursing affiliated with Charity Hospital in New Orleans in 1943. In 1949, she began working at the V.A. Hospital in Biloxi as a nurse and retired in 1970.
She was a devout Catholic and was a longtime parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. She was a member of the Altar Society and helped sew and embroider the linens used during Mass.
Mary served the community as a Red Cross volunteer where she assisted with Blood Drives. She was very close to her nieces, nephews and two Godchildren, and they all looked forward to her Slovakian Pecan Bread. She taught all of them how to swim in the Big Biloxi River.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Agnes Borzik; brothers, Paul, Mike, Joe, John, and Louis Borzik, Sr.; niece, Barbara Borzik Ezell; nephew, Louis Borzik, Jr.; great nephew, Cecil Borzik, Jr.
She is survived by nieces, Mary Ann Borzik Jones and Theresa Borzik; nephews, Cecil Borzik, Sr. and David Borzik; 14 great nieces and nephews; 29 great-great nieces and nephews; one great-great-great niece; and one great-great-great nephew.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10am, Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, is serving the family, and memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
.