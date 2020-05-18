Mary Buley
1932 ~ 2020
Woolmarket
Mary Buley, age 87, of Woolmarket, passed away on May 14, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her Husband, Kenneth Buley; a son, Joe Gerych; George and Jessie Koennen Wilder; a brother, Junior Wilder; and her uncle and aunt, Sonny and Patsy Woodcock.
She is survived her son, John Gerych (Debra); 4 grandchildren, Justin, Brian, Michael, and Jessica; 4 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and a special cousin, Debbie Woodcock.
Mrs. Buley enjoyed bowling, going to the casinos, playing cards, and eating after mass on Saturday.
A prayer service will be at 10 am Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd, West Jackson County. Interment will be in D'Iberville Memorial Park.
An online guestbook may be signed and condolences offered at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on May 18, 2020.