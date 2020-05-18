Mary Buley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Buley

1932 ~ 2020

Woolmarket

Mary Buley, age 87, of Woolmarket, passed away on May 14, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her Husband, Kenneth Buley; a son, Joe Gerych; George and Jessie Koennen Wilder; a brother, Junior Wilder; and her uncle and aunt, Sonny and Patsy Woodcock.

She is survived her son, John Gerych (Debra); 4 grandchildren, Justin, Brian, Michael, and Jessica; 4 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and a special cousin, Debbie Woodcock.

Mrs. Buley enjoyed bowling, going to the casinos, playing cards, and eating after mass on Saturday.

A prayer service will be at 10 am Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd, West Jackson County. Interment will be in D'Iberville Memorial Park.

An online guestbook may be signed and condolences offered at www.riemannfamily.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Prayer Service
10:00 AM
Riemann Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Homes
13872 Lemoyne Blvd
Biloxi, MS 39564
(228) 215-8700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved