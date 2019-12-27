The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Nativity B.V.M. Cathedral
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Nativity B.V.M. Cathedral
Mary Catherine Balius


1929 - 2019
Mary Catherine Balius Obituary
Mary Balius

1929-2019

Biloxi, MS

Mary Catherine Balius, age 90, of Biloxi, MS passed away on Mon., Dec. 9, 2019 in Williston, ND. She was born on Feb. 3, 1929. She is preceded in death by her parents, Calib and Kate Griffin Reece; her soulmate and husband, Guy J. Balius; daughter, Mary Ann Balius Fountain; grandson, Jason J. Fountain; 7 brothers; and 4 sisters. Survivors include her daughter, Julia Balius Widel; granddaughter, Misty Widel; grandsons, Larry Widel, Josh Fountain and Donavan Fountain; 7 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandson; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was the rock of our family and for 4 years we held 5 generations. She loved to dance, working in her yard and growing flowers.

Visitation will be Fri., Dec. 27, 2019 at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Howard Ave. from 6-8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Sat., Dec. 28, 2019 at Nativity B.V.M. Cathedral at 11am. Friends may visit 1hr prior. Burial will follow at Southern Memorial Park. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 27, 2019
