Mary R. Clay
1934--2020
Long Beach
Mary R. Clay, age 85, of Long Beach, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Friday, February 21, 2020.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Erskine and Estelle Wilson; her husband, Billy F. Clay; and her brother, Allen Wilson.
Mary was a devoted homemaker and also worked for Tupperware for many years. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Long Beach, where she shared her joyous spirit while visiting the homebound and being a member of 55 Plus. She loved the Lord Jesus Christ with all her heart, mind, soul, and strength.
Mary is survived by her sons, David Clay (Alison) and William Gil Clay; her grandchildren, Jeremy Clay (Brandi) and Katie McFarlin (Seth); her great grandchildren, Jaxon Clay, Clay McFarlin, and Emmie Kate McFarlin; and her sister, Shirley Loggins (Alfred) of Beaufort, SC.
The family would like to thank Elizabeth Powell for her tender loving care of Mary. They would also like to thank the many caregivers she has had over the past few years.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, from 5:00–7:00 pm at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Road, Long Beach. The funeral service will be at 11:00 am, Wednesday, February 26, 2020, in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Biloxi National Cemetery.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 23, 2020