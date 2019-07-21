The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Services
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home
15452 O'Neal Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
228-831-2322
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home
15452 O'Neal Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Temple Baptist Church
14190 Dedeaux Road
Gulfport, MS
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Temple Baptist Church
14190 Dedeaux Road
Gulfport, MS
Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
1:30 PM
Biloxi National Cemetery
Mary Crane


1932 - 2019
Mary Crane Obituary
Mary Viola Roper Crane

1932 ~ 2019

Gulfport

Mary Viola Roper Crane, age 87, went to heaven Wednesday, July 17, 2019. She was born June 17, 1932 in Centerpoint, Arkansas. She married her true love, Granville Shaw Crane, on November 20, 1947.

Affectionately known as Mimi, she was an expert seamstress and loved serving others more than anything else. She was a pastor's wife for over 60 years and was a retired public school teacher. Mimi taught in 2 different Bible colleges and after retirement, went back to teach at Temple Christian Academy in Gulfport, where she taught several years.

After many years of taking care of her husband and children, Mimi went back to school to earn a Bachelor's degree, a Master's degree and also was presented a Doctor of Humanities Degree.

Mimi is survived by her husband, Granville; her son and daughter-in-law, Pastor John Stephen Crane and Valerie; her 4 grandchildren, Jackie Carr and husband Dan Carr, Jr., Jennie Tewell and husband Andrew Tewell, Johnny Crane and wife Emily Crane, Julianne Daniel and husband Kurt Daniel; 12 great grandchildren; her brother and sister-in-law, Dois and Peggy Roper; her beloved nieces and nephews; and, countless friends and family. Mimi was preceded in death by her son, Jack Walton Crane and her daughter, Anita Crane Cooke as well as her parents and a brother and sister. All of these she loved and touched deeply.

Please join us in celebrating her life, Monday, July 22 from 6:00-8:00 PM for visitation at Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home on O'Neal Road in Gulfport, Tuesday, July 23 at 11:30 AM with the visitation beginning at 10:30 AM at Mimi's home church, Temple Baptist Church, 14190 Dedeaux Road, Gulfport, Mississippi. Burial will be at the Biloxi National Cemetery at 1:30 PM on Tuesday.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on July 21, 2019
