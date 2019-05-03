Home

Heritage Funeral Home
9721 Highway 63
Moss Point, MS 39552
(228) 475-9861
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Midway United Methodist Church
9814 Old Stage Rd.
Moss Point, MS
Mary Margaret Cuevas

Feb. 2, 1946 - Apr. 30, 2019

Pascagoula, MS

Mary Margaret Cuevas, 73, of Pascagoula, MS, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in Ocean Springs, MS. Mary was born on February 2, 1946 to the late Barney and Norma Mathis. Mary was a longtime member of Midway United Methodist Church. She graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi, where she obtained a Bachelor's of Science in Psychology. She was a lifelong member of the Epsilon Sigma Alpha, a philanthropic sorority, where she remained active for 38 years. She worked as the administrative assistant at the Jackson County Sheriff's Department for over 25 years under both Sheriffs Pope and Byrd.

Mary is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, C.J. Cuevas and her son, Craig Steven (Angela) Douglas.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Midway United Methodist Church, 9814 Old Stage Rd. Moss Point, MS 39562, beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Tom East officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 in memory of Mary.

Heritage Funeral Home, locally owned and operated, in Escatawpa/Moss Point, MS is assisting with arrangements. You may view and sign the online register book for Mary Margaret Cuevas at www.heritagefuneralhome.us
Published in The Sun Herald from May 3 to May 5, 2019
