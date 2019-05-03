Mary Margaret Cuevas



Feb. 2, 1946 - Apr. 30, 2019



Pascagoula, MS



Mary Margaret Cuevas, 73, of Pascagoula, MS, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in Ocean Springs, MS. Mary was born on February 2, 1946 to the late Barney and Norma Mathis. Mary was a longtime member of Midway United Methodist Church. She graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi, where she obtained a Bachelor's of Science in Psychology. She was a lifelong member of the Epsilon Sigma Alpha, a philanthropic sorority, where she remained active for 38 years. She worked as the administrative assistant at the Jackson County Sheriff's Department for over 25 years under both Sheriffs Pope and Byrd.



Mary is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, C.J. Cuevas and her son, Craig Steven (Angela) Douglas.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Midway United Methodist Church, 9814 Old Stage Rd. Moss Point, MS 39562, beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Tom East officiating.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 in memory of Mary.



Published in The Sun Herald from May 3 to May 5, 2019