Mary Ann Pierce Davis
Feb 26,1949 - Apr 15,2020
Moss Point
Mary Ann Pierce Davis born February 26, 1949 departed this life on April 15, 2020 due to complications of Covid-19. She was a retired RN. She started out working for SRH, but then tried her hand at travel nursing in 2000. That lasted less than a year, she missed her grand-kids too much, so she came back home to work at OSH until she retired in 2012. She was a devoted Mom, Maw Maw, Great Maw-Maw, Mother-in-law, Sister, Daughter and Aunt to many. Everyone who met her loved her, she was a very caring, compassionate and loving person. She loved to travel and be on the go. She was looking forward to her upcoming trip to Hawaii this summer. She loved the beach, sound of the waves, spending time with her grand-kids and watching after her great grand-baby, Legend. He was her baby-darling, they were best buddies and loved taking naps in her chair together. Someone else who brought out happiness in her was her companion Dennis Mergenschroer. They loved spending time with each other, as they would go everywhere together. She was so excited to talk about their upcoming trip to Hawaii. They really were like teenagers in love. She is proceeded in death by her parents, Faulk & Laura May Pierce, her husband, Marvin Davis, her grandson, Jacob Duke and her daughter in law Brandy Mahar Davis. She leaves to cherish her Daughters Michelle Davis (Steven Stewart), Alicia Davis (Phil Paslawsky) her sons, Tim Davis and wife Amy and Sean Davis (Kristi Kirkwood) and Pamala Davis.Her grandchildren Jordan Duke, Caleb Davis (Christal Williams), Gabe Davis (Brooke Bellais), Private First Class Hunter Davis (Trinity Eubanks), Natalie Davis, Chase Davis, Marla Hinson,Paul Hinson, Elizabeth Kirkwood and Willow. Her great grandchildren, Legend Davis, Eden and Kalijah. Sisters, Theresa Pitts (David) and Shirley Fountain. Pets Sophie & Bella and a Host of cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many friends. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic the funeral service will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. You may sign the online register book and send condolences to the Davis family at www.coastalfuneralhome.netHolder-Wells Coastal Funeral Home 12800 Hwy 613 Moss Point Mississippi 39562 is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 21, 2020