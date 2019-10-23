|
Mary Ellen Long Douthit
1929 ~ 2019
Ocean Springs
Mary Ellen Long Douthit, age 90, of Ocean Springs, passed away peacefully at her home in the early morning hours, Sunday, October 20, 2019.
Born on March 24, 1929 in Bay Minette, AL., she was one of ten siblings. She is preceded in death by her parents; Richmond Hobson Long and Mary Olivia Stewart Long, sisters; Lucille Long, Thelma Fulford, Sybil Willis, Alice Kopp, Deloris Johnson, Joyce Keller, Brenda Trevillion, Tharon LeSage and Jessie Christian.
A resident of Ocean Springs for 52 years, she is survived by her husband of 70 years, Jacob Douthit, children; Deborah Weatherford (Phillip) D' Iberville, MS., Dara Merkison, Ocean Springs, MS., and Dwight Douthit, Houston, TX., grandchildren; Dena Smith Gambler, (Chris) Gautier, MS., Dorian Jones (Bubba), Ocean Springs, MS., and Sean T. Smith (Janice), Biloxi, MS., great-grandchildren Drew Jones, Dara Hanna Jones, Ocean Springs, MS., Christy Schmoll (Kris) Walker, LA., great-great-grandchildren; Mikayla Nijoka, Aiden Schmoll, Makenzie Schmoll, Walker, LA., and her beloved dog, Mollie Jane.
Known to all as "Momo", she was the ultimate, loving mother to her children, grandchildren and many others throughout her life. A skilled artisan and craftsman, her crochet work can be found in homes throughout the country. She was at her happiest when playing Bingo with friends or card games at the dining room table with her family.
Visitation will start at 12 noon, Thursday October 24, at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Porter Avenue in Ocean Springs with services at 2 pm. Graveside services will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Cemetery in Ocean Springs. In lieu of flowers, one can donate in her honor, to the Jackson County Animal Shelter (4400 Audubon Lane, Gautier, MS. 39553). The family invites everyone to view and sign the register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 23, 2019