Mary Sue Dunwoody



1939-2019



Gulfport



Mary Sue Dunwoody, age 79, passed away peacefully in her home on February 14, 2019.



Mary was born in Covington, TN and grew up in Memphis, TN. She moved to Gulfport, MS with her husband, Bobby, in 1966. The two were married for 57 years.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Katie Sue Northcutt; her husband, Bobby Joe Dunwoody Sr.; and her sisters, Janie and Carolyn.



She is survived by her daughter, Paige Whitlow (Michael); her son, Jody Dunwoody (Olivia); her grandchildren, Chase Richardson, Lacee Richardson, Mary Elisabeth Dunwoody, and Jackson Mitchell Dunwoody; and her sister Brinda Beam.



Mary was known for raising African violets and creating floral arrangements, oil paintings of flowers and landscapes, and she and her husband were owners' of "A Brand New Touch" interior design and wall papering. Mary sang in the choir at church and was one of the founding members of an all-female gospel trio called "The Olivettes".



The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, February 18, 2019, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, MS, with a visitation for family and friends from 10:00 AM until the service. Interment will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Gulfport.



An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com Published in The Sun Herald from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019