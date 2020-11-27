1/1
Mary Earline Smith
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Earline Smith
July 25, 1930 - November 21, 2020
Wade, Mississippi - Mary Earlene Smith went to live with Jesus on November 21,2020. She was preceded by her husband of over 50 years Ellis Smith. She was also preceded by two sisters Clydean (Punk) and Anna Marie Demouey and by her mother and father Lucile and Huey Demouey. She was also preceded by many precious friends and looked forward to seeing all of them in heaven.
Mama is survived by 11 children Jerry Smith of Pascagoula Ms., Brenda Hurd of Bridgeport Connecticut, Daryl Smith of Mobile Al., Mary Don of Marion Va., Roy Smith of Grand Bay al., Gary Smith Moss Point MS, Mark Smith of Kennedy AL., Robert Smith Moss Point MS., Chris Smith Moss Point MS., Stephen Smith of Sems AL., and Jennifer Smith Moss Point MS.
Grandma was blessed with 16 grandchildren; Michael Smith, Casey Driver, David Hurd, Katie Gelinas, Matt Smith, Cristina Tointon, Justin Don, Nathan Don, Angie Prator, David Smith, Carrie Smith, Catherine Smith, Danielle Prince and Nicki Kopp, Audrey Smith and Avery Smith.
Grandma was also blessed with 14 great grandchildren and 2 great- great grandchildren and numerous dear friends
Momma loved gardening and always surrounded herself with beautiful flowers. She enjoyed going to yard sales and was a collector of everything. She found joy in attending her home church Franklin Creek Baptist. Her greatest joy however was spending time with her family and friends.
One scripture that gave her comfort; John 14,1-4. Although mama lived a humble life she is now living now living in a glorious mansion and waiting for us her family and friends to join her.
A brief farewell service will be held on Friday November 27,2020 at 2 PM at W.E. Clark Memorial Cemetery. All family and friends are welcome. Social distancing and face mask are recommended.
You may sign the online register book and send condolences to the Smith family at www.holderwellsfuneralhome.com
Holder-Wells Funeral Home 4007 Main Street Moss Point, Mississippi 39563 is in charge of the arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in & from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Service
02:00 PM
W.E. Clark Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holder Wells Funeral Home
4007 Main Street
Moss Point, MS 39563
(228) 475-2112
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Holder-Wells Funeral Home, Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved