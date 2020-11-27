Mary Earline Smith
July 25, 1930 - November 21, 2020
Wade, Mississippi - Mary Earlene Smith went to live with Jesus on November 21,2020. She was preceded by her husband of over 50 years Ellis Smith. She was also preceded by two sisters Clydean (Punk) and Anna Marie Demouey and by her mother and father Lucile and Huey Demouey. She was also preceded by many precious friends and looked forward to seeing all of them in heaven.
Mama is survived by 11 children Jerry Smith of Pascagoula Ms., Brenda Hurd of Bridgeport Connecticut, Daryl Smith of Mobile Al., Mary Don of Marion Va., Roy Smith of Grand Bay al., Gary Smith Moss Point MS, Mark Smith of Kennedy AL., Robert Smith Moss Point MS., Chris Smith Moss Point MS., Stephen Smith of Sems AL., and Jennifer Smith Moss Point MS.
Grandma was blessed with 16 grandchildren; Michael Smith, Casey Driver, David Hurd, Katie Gelinas, Matt Smith, Cristina Tointon, Justin Don, Nathan Don, Angie Prator, David Smith, Carrie Smith, Catherine Smith, Danielle Prince and Nicki Kopp, Audrey Smith and Avery Smith.
Grandma was also blessed with 14 great grandchildren and 2 great- great grandchildren and numerous dear friends
Momma loved gardening and always surrounded herself with beautiful flowers. She enjoyed going to yard sales and was a collector of everything. She found joy in attending her home church Franklin Creek Baptist. Her greatest joy however was spending time with her family and friends.
One scripture that gave her comfort; John 14,1-4. Although mama lived a humble life she is now living now living in a glorious mansion and waiting for us her family and friends to join her.
A brief farewell service will be held on Friday November 27,2020 at 2 PM at W.E. Clark Memorial Cemetery. All family and friends are welcome. Social distancing and face mask are recommended.
You may sign the online register book and send condolences to the Smith family at www.holderwellsfuneralhome.com
Holder-Wells Funeral Home 4007 Main Street Moss Point, Mississippi 39563 is in charge of the arrangements.