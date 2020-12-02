Mary Ella Diaz
November 28, 2020
D'Iberville, Mississippi - Mary Ella Diaz, age 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Mary was a lifelong resident of the Mississippi Gulf Coast and a proud graduate of the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of fifty years, Gerald Joseph Diaz; parents, Amedee and Elsie Combe; and sister, Bessie Biles.
Survivors include her five children, Marie Eckles, Gerald Diaz Jr., Frank (Darlene) Diaz, Rebecca Diaz, and Patrick (Janice) Diaz; seven grandchildren, Natalie and Mary King, Nathan and Jared Diaz, David and Christopher Dodge, and Emily Pike; four great-grandchildren, Avalynn and Cayson Diaz, Dylan Dodge, and Savannah Pike; and her best "fur" friend Oscar.
"Grammy" was the greatest wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and we will always carry her memory in our hearts. The family will hold a private service, and Mary's final resting place will be alongside her husband in the Biloxi National Cemetery.
