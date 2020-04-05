|
Mary Ellen Norris
1942-2020
Biloxi
Mary Ellen Norris passed away on March 31, 2020. She was born September 16, 1942 in Biloxi, MS. She lived in Panama City, FL and Lexington, KY for several years then returned to her hometown of Biloxi.
She loved living near the water and she LOVED watching her 11:00 am "story". She always enjoyed a good roast beef po-boy with a Barq's root beer. She was of Methodist faith and enjoyed attending gospel concerts. She wished to thank the many special neighbors and friends who always made sure to take care of her.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dick" Norris; father, Wallace Sylvester; mother, Estelle Bourgeois Decker; brothers, Donald Decker and Jose Martinez; and sister, Bobbie Jean Landry.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Tina (Greg) Achee; son, Harold Bourgeois; sister, Lois Cothern; brothers, Charles (Ernestine) Martinez and Patrick (Phyllis) Decker; grandchildren, Celeste (Hugo) a-Reyes, Joshua Achee and Brandi Bourgeois; great grandchildren, Betina Gulisoa, Desiree O'Brien, Raymond Roberts, Payton Achee, Cameron Achee, Chloe Achee, Alyssa Lanasa, and Andryana a-Reyes; great-great grandson, Daniel O'Brien; and also several nieces and nephews that loved her so very much.
Mary will be laid to rest next to her husband at Biloxi National Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi, is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 5, 2020