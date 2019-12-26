Home

Mary Emma Wilson Abernathy


1929 - 2019
Born Mary Emma Wilson on April 25, 1929 in Chickasaw County, Mississippi near Houston, to James Leonard Wilson and Melinda Elizabeth Ford. Mary went to be with her husband, Walter Hayes Abernathy, Jr.; her Parents; and her siblings, James Ford Wilson of Severna Park, MD., Elizabeth Wilson, Robert Byron Wilson and John Andrew Wilson of Houston, MS in Heaven on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.

God has seen fit to spare her from further pain and suffering to be with those that have gone before her. Mary is survived by her children, James W. Abernathy (Catherine) of Middleburg, FL and Sylvia Gail Abernathy-Davenport of Gulfport, MS; as well as grandchildren, Christopher J. Abernathy (Kara) of Plymouth, MA, Everett David Davenport of Gulfport, MS and Kimberly Marie Abernathy-Hobbs (Chris) of Middleburg, FL; as well as great-grandchildren, Julia, Lily, Darren and Makayla.

Mary, all her life, served God, Family and Friends with a gentle humble manner that was infectious to all that had the privilege of knowing her. Mary spent countless hours working on activities supporting her family and the Mississippi City United Methodist Church, participating in Church Bazaars and activities conducted by the Rebecca Circle. She was a lifelong member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.

We shall never cease to miss her and to sorrow because of her going yet she has left behind, as few others have done, an influence for good; an inspiration toward higher and better things which will always be vital, living forces among us. Goodbye, we will always love you.

A private family graveside service will be held where she will be laid to rest next to her husband at Biloxi National Cemetery. Contributions preferred in lieu of flowers to Mississippi City United Methodist Church.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport is serving the family and the online guestbook may be signed, and memories & photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 26, 2019
