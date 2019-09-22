Home

Ascension Funeral & Cremations
1016 Hillcrest Road
Mobile, AL 36695
(251) 634-8055
Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Cedar Hill Cemetery
Vicksburg, MS
View Map
Mary Fatima Starks


1929 - 2019
Mary Fatima Starks Obituary
Sr. Mary Fatima Starks, R.S.M.

August 31, 1929 - September 18, 2019

Mobile, Alabama

Long-time resident of Vicksburg, Sister Mary Fatima Starks, RSM died Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama. A Sister of Mercy for 72 years, she was 90 years old.

Sister Fatima ministered in education, as a teacher and principal at schools in Mississippi, Louisiana, Illinois and Pennsylvania. In Biloxi Sister taught at St. Theresa and Sacred Heart Schools. Of her 60 years in active ministry, all but 3 years were spent serving the people of Mississippi. In 2016 she moved to Convent of Mercy in Mobile, AL.

Sister is the daughter of the late James and Aimee Faurie Starks. One of 10 Children she is survived by her sister, Mary Elizabeth Nappo, and brothers John, Weldon, Robert, and Leonard Starks, as well as many nieces and nephews. Sister was preceded in death by her siblings Aimee Marie Blais, Margaret Mary Reinhardt, James Stark, Jr., and Sister Aimee (Shirley) Starks, RSM.

The Funeral Mass for Sister will be celebrated Monday, September 23, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Mobile. Burial will take place at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Vicksburg, Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Noon. Arrangements by Ascension Funeral Home, 1016 Hillcrest Road, Mobile, Alabama 36695.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 22, 2019
