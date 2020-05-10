Mary Frances "Fran" Utsey
1923 ~ 2020
Biloxi
Mary Frances "Fran" Utsey, age 96, of Biloxi, passed away on May 7, 2020 in Gulfport.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mack H. Utsey; her parents, Grant and Daisy McCormack; her brothers, Tommy McCormack and Bruce McCormack.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, James H. Callis of Saucier; sister, Barbara McCormack Foote of Selmer, TN; grandchildren, Sherry Wilson (Gregory) of Saucier, MS, Jay Callis (Lynn) of Pensacola, FL; and great-grandchildren, Zachary Callis of Memphis, TN, and Bryce Wilson, Saucier and Alex Courtney of Pensacola, FL.
Fran worked for the Brown Shoe Company in her younger years, spent many years as a military and postal wife, and until recently, was a longtime member of the Rhodenburg Church of Christ in Biloxi. Fran and her husband retired to Biloxi in 1969. She enjoyed living just a couple blocks from Biloxi Beach and for exercise she enjoyed walking 6 miles on the beach every day, sometimes twice daily until she had her hip replacement at the age of 80. She was a very feisty, strong-willed woman and was cherished by her family. She will be dearly missed.
The family would like to thank Southern Care Hospice, The Sullivan House, Teresa and Paul Sullivan, caregiver, Tina Ryan, and nurse, Chris Radix for all of their loving care.
The private funeral service for 20 family members will be held on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at 11 AM at Southern Memorial Park, Biloxi. Interment will be private and held at Biloxi National Cemetery.
The service may be viewed live at service time, online obituary may be viewed, and photos and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com/obituary/Mary-Utsey. A recording will aslo be available for viewing after services take place.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Rd. Biloxi is serving the family.
1923 ~ 2020
Biloxi
Mary Frances "Fran" Utsey, age 96, of Biloxi, passed away on May 7, 2020 in Gulfport.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mack H. Utsey; her parents, Grant and Daisy McCormack; her brothers, Tommy McCormack and Bruce McCormack.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, James H. Callis of Saucier; sister, Barbara McCormack Foote of Selmer, TN; grandchildren, Sherry Wilson (Gregory) of Saucier, MS, Jay Callis (Lynn) of Pensacola, FL; and great-grandchildren, Zachary Callis of Memphis, TN, and Bryce Wilson, Saucier and Alex Courtney of Pensacola, FL.
Fran worked for the Brown Shoe Company in her younger years, spent many years as a military and postal wife, and until recently, was a longtime member of the Rhodenburg Church of Christ in Biloxi. Fran and her husband retired to Biloxi in 1969. She enjoyed living just a couple blocks from Biloxi Beach and for exercise she enjoyed walking 6 miles on the beach every day, sometimes twice daily until she had her hip replacement at the age of 80. She was a very feisty, strong-willed woman and was cherished by her family. She will be dearly missed.
The family would like to thank Southern Care Hospice, The Sullivan House, Teresa and Paul Sullivan, caregiver, Tina Ryan, and nurse, Chris Radix for all of their loving care.
The private funeral service for 20 family members will be held on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at 11 AM at Southern Memorial Park, Biloxi. Interment will be private and held at Biloxi National Cemetery.
The service may be viewed live at service time, online obituary may be viewed, and photos and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com/obituary/Mary-Utsey. A recording will aslo be available for viewing after services take place.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Rd. Biloxi is serving the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 10, 2020.