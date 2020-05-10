Mary Frances Utsey
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Frances "Fran" Utsey

1923 ~ 2020

Biloxi

Mary Frances "Fran" Utsey, age 96, of Biloxi, passed away on May 7, 2020 in Gulfport.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mack H. Utsey; her parents, Grant and Daisy McCormack; her brothers, Tommy McCormack and Bruce McCormack.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, James H. Callis of Saucier; sister, Barbara McCormack Foote of Selmer, TN; grandchildren, Sherry Wilson (Gregory) of Saucier, MS, Jay Callis (Lynn) of Pensacola, FL; and great-grandchildren, Zachary Callis of Memphis, TN, and Bryce Wilson, Saucier and Alex Courtney of Pensacola, FL.

Fran worked for the Brown Shoe Company in her younger years, spent many years as a military and postal wife, and until recently, was a longtime member of the Rhodenburg Church of Christ in Biloxi. Fran and her husband retired to Biloxi in 1969. She enjoyed living just a couple blocks from Biloxi Beach and for exercise she enjoyed walking 6 miles on the beach every day, sometimes twice daily until she had her hip replacement at the age of 80. She was a very feisty, strong-willed woman and was cherished by her family. She will be dearly missed.

The family would like to thank Southern Care Hospice, The Sullivan House, Teresa and Paul Sullivan, caregiver, Tina Ryan, and nurse, Chris Radix for all of their loving care.

The private funeral service for 20 family members will be held on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at 11 AM at Southern Memorial Park, Biloxi. Interment will be private and held at Biloxi National Cemetery.

The service may be viewed live at service time, online obituary may be viewed, and photos and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com/obituary/Mary-Utsey. A recording will aslo be available for viewing after services take place.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Rd. Biloxi is serving the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
10
Service
Send Flowers
Interment
Biloxi National Cemetery
Send Flowers
MAY
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Southern Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 388-9516
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 10, 2020
I met Miss Fran when my dad lived at Bay Cove and spoke with her frequently when visiting. She had quite a personality and I enjoyed chatting with her. Condolences to your family.
Donna Mallette
Acquaintance
May 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved