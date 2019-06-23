Mary Frances West Pell



1927 ~ 2019



Laurel



Mary Frances West Pell went to be with the Lord on June 21, 2019. She was born in Clarke County, Mississippi, on December 28, 1927, to William Luther West and



Nettie Riley West, and lived a full life of ninety-one years.



Mrs. Pell was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband, Milton Earl Pell.



She is survived by four children, Shelia Pell Atwell of Crestview, FL, Ray Pell of Diamondhead, MS, Barbara Pell Chambers (Tom) of Laurel, MS, and Dawn Pell Morton (Michael) of Hockley, TX; six grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.



Mrs. Pell moved to Gulfport, MS, after high school and began a career at Stewart, Sneed, and Hewes Insurance Agency, where she retired in 1990. She was a long-time member and Sunday School teacher at First Baptist Church, Gulfport. Mrs. Pell was a very kind and generous woman, who spent her time in service to others. All who knew her were blessed by her example.



Her children would like to thank those who cared for her in Long Beach and at Comfort Care Nursing Center in Laurel. Mrs. Pell loved them like they were her family.



In lieu of flowers, please honor Mrs. Pell with gifts to the Baptist Children's Village in Ridgeland, MS.



The visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, from 12 – 1 p.m. with funeral services starting at 1 p.m. at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd. Gulfport, MS.



An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com Published in The Sun Herald from June 23 to June 24, 2019