Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Chapel,
199 East Scenic Blvd.
Pass Christian, MS
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Chapel,
199 East Scenic Blvd.
Pass Christian, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Gallagher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Gallagher


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Gallagher Obituary
Mary Ellen Gallagher

1923--2019

Pass Christian

Mary Ellen Gallagher "nee Byrne" died peacefully on May 20, 2019, at her home in Pass Christian, Mississippi, at the age of 96.

Mary was born to Thomas Edward "Tom" and Regina Matthews "Jean" Byrne on March 3, 1923, in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Phoenixville in May 1941. At the outset of World War II, she volunteered at a facility dedicated to the processing of blood for the war effort. After a whirlwind wartime courtship, on September 2, 1944, she married Charles Raymond Gallagher of Los Angeles, California, who would be her beloved husband until his death in 2013. After the War, Ray and Mary settled in Lubbock, Texas, where Mary was active in the Junior League and the Altar Society of Christ the King Cathedral Church. In 1983, they moved to Pass Christian where Mary was active in the Pass Christian Yacht Club and the St. Paul Catholic Church. They lived in Pass Christian until Hurricane Katrina destroyed their home in August 2005. They relocated to Lubbock after the storm and resided there until Ray's passing. Mary then moved back to her cherished Pass Christian.

She was predeceased by her husband; her brothers, Thomas "Tom" Byrne Jr., John "Jack" Byrne, Harry Byrne, Robert "Bobby" Byrne, and James "Jimmy" Byrne; and her sisters, Ann Butler, Jean Bacci, Louise Stratton, and Margaret Arader.

Mary is survived by her children, Susan (Charles) Grey, Christine (Michael) Seger, and Charles "Barney" (Adrienne) Gallagher; her grandchildren, Charles (Emily) Grey, Edward (Alison) Grey, Michael (Jennifer) Seger, Hilary Gravatt, Andrew (Kelsey) Seger, Brian (Magdalen) Gallagher, Megan "Kate" Gallagher, and John Gallagher; and her great-grandchildren, Mary "Meg" Grey, Sara Grey, Chase Grey, Morgan Grey, Patrick Grey, Maxwell "Max" Seger, Benjamin "Ben" Seger, Jackson "Jack" Seger, Tate Seger, Lily Seger, Journey Gravett, Connor Gravatt, Mary "Evie" Seger, and Lara Seger.

There will be a celebration of Mary's life on Saturday, June 1st, with a greeting/visitation at St. Paul's Catholic Chapel, 199 East Scenic Blvd., in Pass Christian, starting at 11 AM, followed by a Memorial Mass at 11:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Holy Family Parish Building Fund in Pass Christian, or to the .

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Long Beach, is serving the family and the online guestbook may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald from May 26 to May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now