Mary Ellen Gallagher



1923--2019



Pass Christian



Mary Ellen Gallagher "nee Byrne" died peacefully on May 20, 2019, at her home in Pass Christian, Mississippi, at the age of 96.



Mary was born to Thomas Edward "Tom" and Regina Matthews "Jean" Byrne on March 3, 1923, in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Phoenixville in May 1941. At the outset of World War II, she volunteered at a facility dedicated to the processing of blood for the war effort. After a whirlwind wartime courtship, on September 2, 1944, she married Charles Raymond Gallagher of Los Angeles, California, who would be her beloved husband until his death in 2013. After the War, Ray and Mary settled in Lubbock, Texas, where Mary was active in the Junior League and the Altar Society of Christ the King Cathedral Church. In 1983, they moved to Pass Christian where Mary was active in the Pass Christian Yacht Club and the St. Paul Catholic Church. They lived in Pass Christian until Hurricane Katrina destroyed their home in August 2005. They relocated to Lubbock after the storm and resided there until Ray's passing. Mary then moved back to her cherished Pass Christian.



She was predeceased by her husband; her brothers, Thomas "Tom" Byrne Jr., John "Jack" Byrne, Harry Byrne, Robert "Bobby" Byrne, and James "Jimmy" Byrne; and her sisters, Ann Butler, Jean Bacci, Louise Stratton, and Margaret Arader.



Mary is survived by her children, Susan (Charles) Grey, Christine (Michael) Seger, and Charles "Barney" (Adrienne) Gallagher; her grandchildren, Charles (Emily) Grey, Edward (Alison) Grey, Michael (Jennifer) Seger, Hilary Gravatt, Andrew (Kelsey) Seger, Brian (Magdalen) Gallagher, Megan "Kate" Gallagher, and John Gallagher; and her great-grandchildren, Mary "Meg" Grey, Sara Grey, Chase Grey, Morgan Grey, Patrick Grey, Maxwell "Max" Seger, Benjamin "Ben" Seger, Jackson "Jack" Seger, Tate Seger, Lily Seger, Journey Gravett, Connor Gravatt, Mary "Evie" Seger, and Lara Seger.



There will be a celebration of Mary's life on Saturday, June 1st, with a greeting/visitation at St. Paul's Catholic Chapel, 199 East Scenic Blvd., in Pass Christian, starting at 11 AM, followed by a Memorial Mass at 11:30 AM.



In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Holy Family Parish Building Fund in Pass Christian, or to the .



RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Long Beach, is serving the family and the online guestbook may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com Published in The Sun Herald from May 26 to May 29, 2019