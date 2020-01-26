|
Mary Faith Alliston Hahn
1945 ~ 2020
Ocean Springs
Mary Faith Alliston Hahn, 74, of Ocean Springs died Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in Ocean Springs.
Mrs. Hahn was born in Biloxi and was a longtime resident of the coast. She was a member of the Mosaic Church in Ocean Springs.
Mrs. Hahn was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel L. Hahn; her parents, John C. and Lucy Mae Alliston; a son, Donald Ladner, Jr.; three sisters, Jewell Irene Thenstead, Norma Fay Alliston and Dora Mae Alliston; and two brothers, George D. Alliston, Sr. and John C. Alliston, Jr.
Survivors include her son, James Ladner and his wife, Kim; two sisters, Ruby Grace Fayard and Evelyn Marie Rockwell; two brothers, James R. Alliston and Albert G. Alliston; four grandchildren, Tyler Ladner, Brandon Ladner, Nicole Ladner and Hannah Ladner; and two great-grandchildren, Tyler Ladner, Jr. and Colton Bowlin.
The funeral service will be Monday, January 27, 2020 at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15452 O'Neal Road, Gulfport at 2:00 pm where friends may visit one hour before the service. Interment will be in Rouse Cemetery in Saucier.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 26, 2020