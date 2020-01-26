The Sun Herald Obituaries
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home
15452 O'Neal Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
228-831-2322
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home
15452 O'Neal Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home
15452 O'Neal Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
Mary Hahn


1945 - 2020
Mary Hahn Obituary
Mary Faith Alliston Hahn

1945 ~ 2020

Ocean Springs

Mary Faith Alliston Hahn, 74, of Ocean Springs died Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in Ocean Springs.

Mrs. Hahn was born in Biloxi and was a longtime resident of the coast. She was a member of the Mosaic Church in Ocean Springs.

Mrs. Hahn was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel L. Hahn; her parents, John C. and Lucy Mae Alliston; a son, Donald Ladner, Jr.; three sisters, Jewell Irene Thenstead, Norma Fay Alliston and Dora Mae Alliston; and two brothers, George D. Alliston, Sr. and John C. Alliston, Jr.

Survivors include her son, James Ladner and his wife, Kim; two sisters, Ruby Grace Fayard and Evelyn Marie Rockwell; two brothers, James R. Alliston and Albert G. Alliston; four grandchildren, Tyler Ladner, Brandon Ladner, Nicole Ladner and Hannah Ladner; and two great-grandchildren, Tyler Ladner, Jr. and Colton Bowlin.

The funeral service will be Monday, January 27, 2020 at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15452 O'Neal Road, Gulfport at 2:00 pm where friends may visit one hour before the service. Interment will be in Rouse Cemetery in Saucier.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 26, 2020
