Mary Louise Harris
1924-2019
Long Beach
Mary Ward Harris, age 95, passed away at home on December 12, 2019.
She was born on September 13th, 1924, in Gulfport to Iola and Lester Ward. Mary met her husband, William Harris before World War II and settled in Gulfport. She was a bookkeeper for the city of Gulfport and mothered five children over several years and raised many more.
She was preceded in death by her mother; her father; two brothers; two sisters; two of her daughters, Phyllis Harris Necaise and Sandra Harris Stewart; and one grandchild, Justin Cauley.
She is survived by three of her children, Judith Linda Harris Miller, Leonard Harris, and Keith (Jennifer) Harris; eleven grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The Memorial Service will be celebrated at 3:00 PM, on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, with a visitation for family and friends from 2:00 PM until the memorial service.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 18, 2019