Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
Mary Harris


1924 - 2019
Mary Harris Obituary
Mary Louise Harris

1924-2019

Long Beach

Mary Ward Harris, age 95, passed away at home on December 12, 2019.

She was born on September 13th, 1924, in Gulfport to Iola and Lester Ward. Mary met her husband, William Harris before World War II and settled in Gulfport. She was a bookkeeper for the city of Gulfport and mothered five children over several years and raised many more.

She was preceded in death by her mother; her father; two brothers; two sisters; two of her daughters, Phyllis Harris Necaise and Sandra Harris Stewart; and one grandchild, Justin Cauley.

She is survived by three of her children, Judith Linda Harris Miller, Leonard Harris, and Keith (Jennifer) Harris; eleven grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The Memorial Service will be celebrated at 3:00 PM, on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, with a visitation for family and friends from 2:00 PM until the memorial service.

An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 18, 2019
