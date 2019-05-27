The Sun Herald Obituaries
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos Church
360 Lameuse St
Biloxi, MS
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos Church
360 Lameuse St
Biloxi, MS
Mary Helen Vincent Obituary
Mrs. Mary Helen Vincent

1950-2019

Biloxi, MS

Mrs. Mary Helen Vincent, 69, of Biloxi MS passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 12:46 pm in Ocean Springs' Singing River Hospital. Surrounded by loved ones, Mrs. Mary Helen left this world for a better place after 18 days in the intensive care unit. A member of the Biloxi community since her birth on February 12, 1950, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and parishioner. Mrs. Mary Helen has been proceeded in reaching salvation by her parents, Mr. Harold and Mrs. Margie Byrd. Her memory is carried on by her husband Eves Vincent III, sons Douglas and Gregory Vincent, brother and sister-in-law Dr. Joseph and Jeanette Byrd, daughter-in-law Lori Vincent, grandsons Calvin and Cameron Vincent, and many others in this community. Visitation services in Mrs. Mary Helen's honor will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 9:30-11:00 am at Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos Church (360 Lameuse St, Biloxi) with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 am. She will be buried near her parents in Biloxi's Southern Memorial Cemetery at 2076 Beach Blvd.

The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradforodkeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on May 27, 2019
