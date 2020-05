Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Jane Hicks



Biloxi



age 89, died May 2, 2020. Mrs. Hicks was laid to rest at Biloxi National Cemetery with her husband, Alva Nelson Hicks. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Biloxi is serving the family.





