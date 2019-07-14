Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
3290 Ladnier Road
Gautier, MS 39553
(228) 497-7544
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Gautier, MS
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Gautier, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary McGrath Abraham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jane McGrath Abraham


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jane McGrath Abraham Obituary
Mary Jane McGrath Abraham

1935-2019

Gautier

Mary Jane McGrath Abraham passed away peacefully on July 8, 2019.

Mary Jane was born on October 9, 1935 in Norfolk, VA. She graduated with honors from Our Lady of Victories Catholic School, and furthered her education at Perkinston and Southern Mississippi College. In 1958 she married Victor Emil Abraham and together they raised 6 children.

She taught at Singing River Elementary for 14 years. She loved crafting, sewing, and baking for her family. She was a faithful, active member of St Mary's Catholic Church until her health began to fail. Even when her health did not permit her to attend, she was faithful in her heart until the end.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John R. McGrath and Cora Bell Grant McGrath; siblings, Robert, James, and Rita McGrath.

She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Victor E. Abraham; her brother, Monsignor John McGrath; children, Mark and his wife Kathleen, Rita Garris, Steven and his wife Susan, Jean and her husband Matt Yates, James and his wife Valerie and Catherine Johnson; grandchildren, Bryan, Steven Jr, Meghann, Brittany, Haley, Ben and Jeremy.

Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Gautier at 11:00 am with visitation one hour prior. Private family burial at Biloxi National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family kindly requests donations to Dementia-Alzheimer's Organizations in her memory. Condolences can be expressed online at www.obryantokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now