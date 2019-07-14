Mary Jane McGrath Abraham



1935-2019



Gautier



Mary Jane McGrath Abraham passed away peacefully on July 8, 2019.



Mary Jane was born on October 9, 1935 in Norfolk, VA. She graduated with honors from Our Lady of Victories Catholic School, and furthered her education at Perkinston and Southern Mississippi College. In 1958 she married Victor Emil Abraham and together they raised 6 children.



She taught at Singing River Elementary for 14 years. She loved crafting, sewing, and baking for her family. She was a faithful, active member of St Mary's Catholic Church until her health began to fail. Even when her health did not permit her to attend, she was faithful in her heart until the end.



She was preceded in death by her parents, John R. McGrath and Cora Bell Grant McGrath; siblings, Robert, James, and Rita McGrath.



She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Victor E. Abraham; her brother, Monsignor John McGrath; children, Mark and his wife Kathleen, Rita Garris, Steven and his wife Susan, Jean and her husband Matt Yates, James and his wife Valerie and Catherine Johnson; grandchildren, Bryan, Steven Jr, Meghann, Brittany, Haley, Ben and Jeremy.



Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Gautier at 11:00 am with visitation one hour prior. Private family burial at Biloxi National Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers the family kindly requests donations to Dementia-Alzheimer's Organizations in her memory. Condolences can be expressed online at www.obryantokeefe.com. Published in The Sun Herald on July 14, 2019