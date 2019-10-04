|
Mary Edna King
Ocean Springs
Mrs. Mary Edna King, age 84, of Ocean Springs, MS, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.
Mary was born in Biloxi and was a lifelong resident of the coast.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph P. King, son, Jason S. King, parents, Marshall and Helen Fayard, brothers, Marshall Fayard Jr. and David Fayard and sisters, Phyllis Hines and Deanna Windom.
Survivors include a son, Ralph P. King II of Ocean Springs, MS, sister, Maxine Fox of Pasadena, CA and many nieces, nephews and very close friends.
Private services will be held at a later date.
The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019