Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richmond-August Funeral Home
184 Main St
Biloxi, MS 39530
(228) 436-6722
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Little Rock Baptist Church
Gulfport, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Richmond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary L. Richmond


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary L. Richmond Obituary
Mary L. Richmond

July 31, 1941-April, 23, 2019

PASS CHRISTIAN

Mary Lee Richmond, 77, passed away April 23, 2019.

Mary was born in Haynesville, AL on July 31, 1941, and spent her life working, serving and helping others as a nurse. She retired from Hancock Medical Center in 1991 as the employee health nurse supervisor.

Mary, also known as "Rosie Red" was preceded in death by her father, James Givan, mother, Annie Robinson, brothers: Leroy Givan and Gene "Slim" Adams, and her granddaughter, Cora "Brandy" Hatcher.

Mary or "Rosie Red" is survived by her four children: Larry, Leon, Rodney, and Derek; two sisters: Rose Harrington and Claudine Ellington; brother James Givan. She is also survived by several adopted children; 30 grandchildren and 42 great-grandchildren. Mary also leaves to cherish her memory numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other friends and relatives.

Funeral services will be held at Little Rock Baptist Church in Gulfport, MS on May 4, 2019, at 11:00 AM.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Richmond August Funeral Home.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now