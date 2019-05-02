Mary L. Richmond



July 31, 1941-April, 23, 2019



PASS CHRISTIAN



Mary Lee Richmond, 77, passed away April 23, 2019.



Mary was born in Haynesville, AL on July 31, 1941, and spent her life working, serving and helping others as a nurse. She retired from Hancock Medical Center in 1991 as the employee health nurse supervisor.



Mary, also known as "Rosie Red" was preceded in death by her father, James Givan, mother, Annie Robinson, brothers: Leroy Givan and Gene "Slim" Adams, and her granddaughter, Cora "Brandy" Hatcher.



Mary or "Rosie Red" is survived by her four children: Larry, Leon, Rodney, and Derek; two sisters: Rose Harrington and Claudine Ellington; brother James Givan. She is also survived by several adopted children; 30 grandchildren and 42 great-grandchildren. Mary also leaves to cherish her memory numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other friends and relatives.



Funeral services will be held at Little Rock Baptist Church in Gulfport, MS on May 4, 2019, at 11:00 AM.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Richmond August Funeral Home. Published in The Sun Herald on May 2, 2019