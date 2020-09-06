Dr. Mary Lane Otte



October 15, 1938 - August 13, 2020



Atlanta



Dr. Mary Lane Otte passed away August 13th, 2020 in Hartwell, GA. She was a native of Mississippi, born in Handsboro and reared in Forest. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from The University of South Mississippi with two majors and two minors and was a leader in the Wesley Foundation while also residing in the Honor House on campus.



Upon receiving her degree, she began her long career in education by teaching English at Biloxi High School in Biloxi, MS in 1960. After there, she relocated to Durham, NC. There she taught in Ashford, VA and later was the office administrator for Dr. Rhine and Dr. Spivy at Duke University. She left Durham for Atlanta where she was in the George public school system for over 30 years. She received her master's degree and her doctorate from the University of Georgia and was promoted all the way up to the state level in Evaluation. With the age and number of years, she retired from the public sector. She continued in education instructing classes at Emory University, Georgia State University, Mercer University, and the University of Georgia plus she had community classes. When she became disabled five years ago, she was scheduled for classes at Emory. She was an eight year survivor of stage four breast cancer. For 44 years she devoted her life to education.



Dr. Otte enjoyed traveling, renovating old houses, music which she held a minor in, and entertaining. All her life she had a genuine love for books. She was a charter member of the book club which she hosted in her home for 32 years. She enjoyed bridge and was a member of clubs in Atlanta and Hartwell, GA where she enjoyed a lake house. Toastmasters and the white caps in the gulf were enjoyed. She was a member of St. Phillips Episcopal Cathedral, Atlanta, for 56 years. She was the spouse of the late Dr. Frederick L. Otte of Georgia State University.



Being an avid promoter of education, she would have her large spacious home in Morning-Side" just off Emery's campus with others who wanted to work and further their education. At one given time there were as many as seven people living there. Being a very generous person, she would do for and give to others who had more than she.



Dr. Otte was preceded in death by her parents: Rev. E.M. Lane, retired Methodist minister, and Mrs. Lucile E. Lane, retired MS educator. She is survived by a son, Paul F. Otte of Alpharetta, GA; a sister, Frances A. Waldrop of Gulfport, MS; a grandchild, Khloe Noelle of Alpharetta, GA; and a very special friend, Mr. Mary L. Dilworth of Hartwell, GA, who cared for her for so long.



In lieu of flowers, donations to a church or educational facility or a charity are appreciated.



The family wishes to extend their appreciation for the diligent and loving care of Hartcare Center and to Ms. JoAnn Harland, her personal and private assistant, they rendered care to Dr. Otte.



Memorial services are pending in Hartwell, GA and also in Forest, MS where internment will be in the High Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery. She will be remembered by so many people for whom she loved and shared her life and assets.





