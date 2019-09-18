|
Mary Arata Lilley
Alabama
Mary Arata Lilley, 79 of Point Clear, Alabama, passed away peacefully at her new home on September 14, 2019. Born August 1, 1940, she is predeceased by her husband of 27 years, Joseph Lawrence Lilley, Sr., her parents, Josephine J. and Peter Joseph Arata, her sister and brother- in-law, Nettie and Tim Ahmadi and her brothers, John Joseph Arata and Peter Joseph Arata, Jr. Mrs. Lilley is survived by her children, Anne Marie Parr (Patrick) of Mobile, Joseph Lawrence "Larry" Lilley, Jr. (Sarah) of Fairhope and three grandsons, Joseph Lawrence Lilley III, David Stanton Lilley and Andrew Obanion Parr. Mrs. Lilley attended the Convent of Mercy High School, Auburn University and Spring Hill College. Family and faith were the most important things in her life. Mrs. Lilley prayed the rosary daily and attended daily mass until she was no longer able to do so. She loved her family dearly and spent her life making sure they never wanted for anything. Mrs. Lilley considered friends to be part of the family as well, opening the doors of her home to many over the years. Real estate was a passion of hers for more than 30 years, holding licenses in Mississippi and Alabama. She also worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Gulfport, MS and Daphne, AL. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 11:00am on Saturday, September 21, 2019. The family will receive guests at the church beginning at 9:00am. Interment will be at Pine Crest Cemetery immediately following mass. A reception will follow at Pine Crest Funeral Home.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 18, 2019