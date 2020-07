Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Lou Loyzelle



Ocean Springs



Mary Lou Loyzelle, age 84, of Ocean Springs, passed away on July 11, 2020. A private graveside service will be held in Biloxi National Cemetery. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, West Jackson County





