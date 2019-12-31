|
Mary Lou Jermyn Robbins
July 24,1943--December 28, 2019
Picayune
Funeral Services for Mary Lou Jermyn Robbins, who passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, will be held Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 2:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Picayune.
Visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday, December 31, 2019 from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm Service time at First Baptist Church of Picayune.
Burial will be at New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.
Bro. R.T. Buckley will officiate the services.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Sara Lou Jermyn; and her brother, Freddie Jermyn.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Kent Robbins; her son, Dr. Lefferage "Leff" Kent (Courtney) Robbins, Jr.; her daughter Mary Kathryn "Kate" (Jeffery) Holifield; and her grandchildren, Owen Lefferage Robbins, Noah Edward Robbins, Abby Claire Holifield, and Emma Marie Holifield.
Mary Lou was born in Columbia, MS. She graduated from Columbia High School and the University of Southern Mississippi, with a Bachelor's Degree in Education and with a Master's Degree in School Counseling. Some of the schools where she taught include Pass Christian High School, Oak Grove High School, and St. John's High School. Mary Lou was the school counselor at Picayune Vocational Technical Center for over twelve years.
She was active in numerous school and community organizations, serving as president of Picayune Junior Auxiliary and Picayune School District PTA Council. Mary Lou was a member of First Baptist Church of Picayune, where she taught Sunday School and served as Church Hostess for over ten years.
Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 31, 2019