Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Gautier, MS
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Gautier, MS
View Map
Resources
1961 - 2019
Mary Lowe Obituary
Mary Lenore Taylor Lowe

1961 - 2019

Gautier

Mary L. Taylor Lowe, 57, of Gautier, died on September 17, 2019, in Gautier, MS.

Mary was born in Biloxi and remained a lifelong resident of the Coast. She attended St. Therese's Catholic School and graduated from St. Martin High School in 1979. She continued her education at MGCCC Jackson County Campus earning an Associate's Degree in Human Services Applied Science.

Upon graduation, she began working at the Department of Human Services as an Economic Assistance Eligibility Worker. Mary retired in 2009 as a Supervisor II to help care for her parents. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Gautier for 34 years where she served as a Eucharistic Minister, CCD Teacher, and Youth Leader. She was also a volunteer for the Dream Program.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Cameil L. Taylor Jr. and Edna B. Taylor; brothers, Cameil L. Taylor III and Mark L. Taylor; father-in-law and mother in-law, Harry S. Lowe and June A. Lowe; and many generations of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She leaves behind her husband of 33 years, Michael A. Lowe; her daughter, the miracle God gave them, Taylor Michele and her loving husband Brad Windham. She also leaves her, brother S. John Taylor (Sandra); and sisters, Katherine P. Taylor (Michael) and Amelia E. Taylor (Michael). Her nieces and nephews who she enjoyed and cherished as much as her own daughter include Stefanie E. Seay (Brian) and John W. Taylor (Jessica). Her affection continued on to her great-nieces, Blythe M. Seay and Fallen G. Seay; and her great-nephews, Donovan Z. Seay and Ezra C. Seay. She also leaves behind her in-laws, Carolyn A. Lowe, Charles G. Lowe (Selena), Bobby S. Lowe (Rosie); and her nieces and nephews on her husband's side of the family, Jeremy, Danny, Stephen, Jason, Nathan, Toni (Colby), and Bobby, Jr.

Aside from her immediate family, Mary loved her new family, by the marriage of her daughter, the Windham's of Ripley, MS. The other special people in Mary's life that meant so much to her would be too many to list by name; however, those people will know who they are just for having been blessed to know Mary. She lived to serve others.

A visitation will be held at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Gautier on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Friends may visit one-hour prior to Mass. Graveside service will follow at D'Iberville Memorial Park Cemetery.

Thanks to Hospice of Light, and Nicole, Stephanie, and Shonda, and of course her oncologist, Dr. Edgar W. Hull.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in honor of Mary to the church or .

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 19, 2019
