Mary Lynn Tempone
1931 ~ 2020
Biloxi, MS
Mary Lynn Tempone, age 89, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, in Biloxi, MS. Mrs. Tempone was born in Coleman, Texas. She was a resident of Tucson, Arizona before moving to Biloxi. She earned a bachelor's degree in science from the University of Texas and a master's degree in social work at the University of Arizona. She held a passionate, very gratifying career as a social worker at the Tohono O'Odham Nation Indian Reservation in Tucson. Mrs. Tempone learned art and special techniques of making pottery from the Indians of the reservation which became a special pass time to her. She had a large collection of items she made during her stay there and was always pleased to share and exhibit.
Mrs. Tempone was preceded in death by her husband, Jeremiah Vincent Tempone; parents, Roland and Jimmie Lynn Bradford McGregor; daughter, Kathleen Marie Tempone; and siblings, Robert Dean McGregor and Eugenia "Jean" Tough. She is survived by her son, Mark Tempone and his wife, Carmen, and three grandchildren, Christian Riley and her husband Trey Cook, Jessica Tempone and Ryan Tempone.
The family of Mrs. Tempone is requesting memorials be made to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition at database@ovarian.org instead of flowers.
A gathering to honor Mary Lynn Tempone will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m. at the home of Mark and Carmen Tempone in Biloxi, MS. She will be laid to rest in Tucson, AZ. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Pass Road in Biloxi, is honored to serve this family. View and sigh register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
