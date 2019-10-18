Home

Mary Macon


1928 - 2019
Mary Macon Obituary
Mary Maxine Knight Macon

1928 ~ 2019

Biloxi

Mary Maxine Knight Macon, age 91, of Biloxi, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.

Mrs. Macon was born in Laurel, MS. She was a member of Popps Ferry Baptist Church. She enjoyed crocheting, walking, working in the garden and most of all spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death in 1983 by her husband Oliver Edwin Knight, in 2011 by her husband George T. Macon; her daughter, Beverly Ann McCormick; her mother, Mary Jenkins Lovett; her grandparents who raised her, Arabelle Craven Jenkins and Robin Carry Jenkins; and her sister Deloris Laurendine.

She is survived by her children, James Edwin Knight (Gwen), Charles E. Knight (Gracie), and Sherryl Lynn Purvis (Mike); grandchildren, Joshua McCormick (Susan), Kimberly Knight, James Knight, Eric Chambless (Jennifer), Lana Renee Selman, Michael Dunlap (Laci), Brandie McCormick, Tonya Villareal, John M. Knight, Debbie Black (Kenneth), Barry McCormick, Jason Gosson, Brian Kelly, and Stephen Kelly (April); 27 great grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren.

The family would like to give special thanks to her caregiver and good friend, Wanda Cavagnaro and her wonderful hospice staff, Monique and Vickie from Saad Healthcare.

Funeral services will be held in Houston, TX, at a later date.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Road, is serving the family, and memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com .
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 18, 2019
