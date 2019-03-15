Mary Frances Adams Miller



Ocean Springs



Mary Frances Adams Miller passed away peacefully on the afternoon of 13 March, 2013, after a long battle with cancer. Frances will be laid to rest next to her parents Jacobina Surian Adams and Ansel Adams in Swetman Cemetery D'Iberville, MS.



Frances was born 31, December 1949 in Biloxi, MS. She attended D'Iberville High School and later studied at Boston University. Frances lead a colorful life including working at a carnival as a stunt motorcycle driver, played saxophone in several bands, and owning her own businesses in Boston. She was very proud of her work as Head Counselor for Project Unity, a counseling service for extremely emotionally disturbed young adults in Jamaica Plains, MA. While living in the Boston area, she became a lifelong Redsox and Patriots fan. She later married William "Bill" Miller and relocated to Albuquerque, NM where she lived until her husband's death. She then relocated back to Mississippi to be near family where she lived until her passing.



Frances is survived by four sisters, Annette Adams, Sharon (Alan) Skewes, Kathy Adams, Laverne (Doug) Lounsberry, her lifelong friend Amy Rosenberg, her nephews and nieces, Laura Husley Perdue, Jennifer Osley Strahan, Adam Osley, Samantha Cook, Sean Cook, Misha Anderson, and Brent Burdine, along with several great nephews and nieces.



Frances is preceded in death by her husband Bill Miller, and parents Jacobina and Ansel Adams.



In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Harrison County Humane Society in her memory. Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary