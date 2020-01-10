|
|
Mary Shannon Moran
1928 - 2020
Ocean Springs
Mary Shannon Moran, 91, of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, went to her reward in heaven on January 8, 2020.
Moran was a native of Biloxi, Mississippi, and a longtime resident of Ocean Springs. She was born on April 10, 1928.
She was a graduate of Biloxi High School, and attended the Mississippi University for Women, but continued her education later at the University of Southern Mississippi, where she obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Real Estate at age 50. She was an active real estate broker at Moran's Realty Company in Ocean Springs.
Moran was the devoted wife of John Duncan Moran (1925-1995) of Ocean Springs, and often assisted him at his business, the Ocean Springs Lumber Company. She had also worked at the Veterans Administration in Biloxi.
She was a genteel "Southern lady" with many friends, and she cherished her family. She is survived by her only child, Connie Marie Moran (b. 1956), and granddaughter, Anna Magdeleine Henry (b. 1995).
Moran is the daughter of Wallace and Verona Fountain, both deceased, of Biloxi. She outlived her five siblings: Joyce Catherine Fountain Wiltz (Thomas, 1923-1999), Wallace Martin "Cookie" Fountain (Margaret, 1926-2005), Theodore Joseph "Teddy" Fountain (Ruth, 1929-1992), Verona Marion "Nonie" Fountain Mohler (Robert, 1929-2017), and Keith Francis Fountain (1932-1991). She has numerous nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by her husband's brother's family, Alfred Russel Moran (Susie, 1930-1981): Susan Moran Baker, Ethel Moran Alman, and Alfred Russell "Fred" Moran, Jr.
Moran volunteered for activities that included her daughter, such as being a Girl Scout leader, and was tirelessly supportive of her daughter's interests and activities. She loved all of her nieces and nephews, and her greatest joy was family events and outings with them. She also enjoyed watercolor painting, gardening and the arts.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, from 5:00 – 7:00 pm, at the Bradford O'Keefe Funeral home on Porter Avenue in Ocean Springs.
A funeral service will be held at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Ocean Springs at noon on Saturday, January 11, with visitation beforehand from 11 am until noon. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Ocean Springs, followed by a Celebration of Life gathering at the Ocean Springs Community Center at 510 Washington Ave.
The family requests that memorial donations be made to the Mary C. O'Keefe Cultural Center at 1600 Government Street, Ocean Springs, MS 39564. Donations may also be made online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?donation=mcocc
View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 10, 2020