Heritage Funeral Home
9721 Highway 63
Moss Point, MS 39552
(228) 475-9861
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
3:30 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
9721 Highway 63
Moss Point, MS 39552
Mary Nelson


1958 - 2019
Mary Nelson Obituary
Mary Jacqueline Nelson

October 7, 2019

Spanish Fort, Alabama

NELSON, Mary Jacqueline, age 61, passed away, surrounded by loved ones, on Monday, October 7, 2019 at her home in Spanish Fort, Alabama. Mary was adored by so many. She had a vivacious laugh that was infectious and brought joy to those around her. She was born May 10, 1958 in Barranquilla, Columbia to Ned and Jacqueline Nelson. She spent her childhood in Pascagoula, MS with several beloved family members. She later relocated to the Mobile area and went on to serve as a devoted clerk for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Alabama for 31 years where she made several life-long friends. Mary truly loved life and cherished those close to her. She was caring, humble, loving, and one of a kind. She will be dearly missed by her three surviving children: Jacqueline Fulton (32), Victor Dunning (24), and Mark Dunning (24). She is also survived by her mother, Jacqueline Nelson (86), three brothers: Stan, Mark, and Morse Nelson, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her father, Ned Nelson, of Pascagoula, MS. A memorial service will be held this Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 3:30 pm in Moss Point, MS at Heritage Funeral Home, 9721 Hwy 63 S. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

ARRANGEMENTS BY

WOLFE-BAYVIEW

FUNERAL HOMES

& CREMATORY, INC.

27409 US HWY 98

DAPHNE, AL

(251)625-2900

wolfefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 11, 2019
