Mary Elizabeth Oeschger
Gulfport
Mary Elizabeth (Fullwood) Oeschger, age 86, of Gulfport, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Mary was born in Southport, North Carolina in 1933. She met and married her sweetheart, David, in 1954. She was a good mother and military wife and kept the family together. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, and traveling.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Josie (Varnum) Fullwood and her brothers, Lewis, Joseph, and Leroy Fullwood.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, David Oeschger; her children, Gretchen (David) Cozby of Benton, IL, Mary Lynn Oeschger, of Gulfport, and David Oeschger Jr., of Las Vegas, NV; and her brothers, Marvin Fullwood and Leon Fullwood.
A graveside service will be held at Biloxi National Cemetery on January 23, 2020, at 2:30pm. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport is serving the family.
Published in The Sun Herald from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020