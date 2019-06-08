Mary Opal Dye Delancey



May 12, 1927 - Jun. 4, 2019



Vancleave



Mary Opal Dye Delancey, 92, of Vancleave, MS, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at her home. She was born May 12, 1927, to the late Henry and Ida Anderson Dye in Forrest County, MS. She was a graduate of Forrest County High School and later married and moved to Moss Point, MS where she raised her four children and worked as a cosmetologist. She and her family later moved to Vancleave, MS where she was a lifetime "mom" and homemaker. She had a green thumb and a passion for gardening and designing floral arrangements. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Vancleave for many years.



As her health declined, Mary had amazing caregivers who cared for her as their own, laughing, praying, and singing along with her, and helping her family fulfill her wish of staying home throughout her 92 years. The family would like to give special thanks to her caregivers and Hospice of Light for their care and compassion.



Along with her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Alton Delancey; brothers, Luther and Robert Dye; sisters, Grace Steyerman and Tisha Smith.



She is survived by her children, Alton (Brenda) Delancey, Susan (Ted Humphrey) Curry, Keith (Bethany) Delancey, and Dale Delancey; grandchildren, Andrew Delancey, Sarah (Aaron) Ramsay, and Reid (Jeana) Delancey; great-granchildren, Abigail Ramsay, Ellie Ramsay, Aubrey Delancey, and Reagan Delancey; siblings, Roy (Gerrie) Dye and Ola Dye Ezell; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.



Funeral service was held on Friday, June 7, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Vancleave with Reverend Randy McKee officiating.



Heritage Funeral Home, locally owned and operated in Moss Point/Escatawpa, MS, is in charge of arrangements. You may view and sign the online register book for Mary Delancey at heritagefuneralhome.us. Published in The Sun Herald on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary