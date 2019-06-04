Mary Frances (Bellais) Pack



1941 - 2019



Vancleave



Mary Frances (Bellais) Pack went to be with our Lord on May 31, 2019 at 2:40 p.m. at the age of 77. Mary Frances was born on December 9, 1941 in Biloxi, MS. She was a lifelong resident of Biloxi /Vancleave.



Mary Frances was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, James Pack, Sr.; her parents, Frank Ernest Bellais, Sr. and Frances Georgette Bellais; and one infant sister.



She is survived by her children, James E. Pack, Jr. (Mari Ellen) and Elizabeth Frances Pack Ketnor (Archie); four grandchildren, Ashleigh P. Pack Holden (Narratom), James E. Pack, III "JP" (Sarah), Olivia Ketnor, and Joshua Ketnor; eight great-grandchildren, Alayna Hilton, Alexis Pack, Nevaeh Pack, Edward James Pack, Madelyn Ketnor, Brynlee Charbonnet, Brogan Ketnor, and Zoe Becker.



She is also survived by six siblings, Frank E. Bellais (Jean), Brenda J. Forshee, Fred W. Bellais (Iris), Janice L. Layton, Vanessa Dale Hughes (David), and Kathy A. Woolley; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other loved ones.



A visitation will be held at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home in Biloxi on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Woodhaven Baptist Church on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Friends may visit one-hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Vancleave #1 Cemetery.



Published in The Sun Herald on June 4, 2019