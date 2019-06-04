The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Woodhaven Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodhaven Baptist Church
Mary Pack


1941 - 2019
Mary Pack Obituary
Mary Frances (Bellais) Pack

1941 - 2019

Vancleave

Mary Frances (Bellais) Pack went to be with our Lord on May 31, 2019 at 2:40 p.m. at the age of 77. Mary Frances was born on December 9, 1941 in Biloxi, MS. She was a lifelong resident of Biloxi /Vancleave.

Mary Frances was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, James Pack, Sr.; her parents, Frank Ernest Bellais, Sr. and Frances Georgette Bellais; and one infant sister.

She is survived by her children, James E. Pack, Jr. (Mari Ellen) and Elizabeth Frances Pack Ketnor (Archie); four grandchildren, Ashleigh P. Pack Holden (Narratom), James E. Pack, III "JP" (Sarah), Olivia Ketnor, and Joshua Ketnor; eight great-grandchildren, Alayna Hilton, Alexis Pack, Nevaeh Pack, Edward James Pack, Madelyn Ketnor, Brynlee Charbonnet, Brogan Ketnor, and Zoe Becker.

She is also survived by six siblings, Frank E. Bellais (Jean), Brenda J. Forshee, Fred W. Bellais (Iris), Janice L. Layton, Vanessa Dale Hughes (David), and Kathy A. Woolley; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other loved ones.

A visitation will be held at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home in Biloxi on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Woodhaven Baptist Church on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Friends may visit one-hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Vancleave #1 Cemetery.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on June 4, 2019
