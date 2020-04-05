|
|
Mary Lee (Sumrall) Parker
Jul 12, 1932 - Mar 31, 2020
Wiggins
Mary Lee (Sumrall) Parker, Wiggins, MS age 87, was a homemaker and retired garment factory worker. She was a Member of Big Level Baptist Church, Wiggins, MS. She loved the outdoors and had hobbies of fishing, Hunting, camping, gardening, ceramics, and quilting. The Joy of her life was spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Brisco (P.J.) Parker, Jr., her two sons, James E. Parker and Donald W. Parker (Donnie), and Her parents, Everett and Lavert (Miles) Sumrall one half-sister, Nell Griffin, and two half-brothers, Dean Sumrall and Tim Sumrall.
She is survived by four children, three daughters, Edna Bond (Lavell) of Perkinston, MS., Patsy Cuevas (Cornel), of Long Beach , MS., Helen Hickman (Carvel) of Perkinston , MS, one son, Brisco Gomez Parker (Sandy) of McHenry, MS., Two daughters-in-law, Sandra Parker, of Perkinston, MS., and Sandy (Parker) Cole, of Wiggins, MS., one sister, Mattie Dalgo of Ocean springs, MS., Two half-sisters, Margaret Neumann and Linda Lowman of North Carolina, one half-brother, Eddie Sumrall of Perkinston, MS.
Mrs. Parker was blessed with (10) Grandchildren and seventeen (17) great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services and burial will be Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 10:00 am at Big Level Baptist Church Cemetery, Wiggins, MS.
Paul Bearers will be, Brisco Gomez Parker, Lavell Bond, Cornel Cuevas, Carvel Hickman, Jeremy Bond, and Jonathan Bond. Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 5, 2020