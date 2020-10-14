Mary Derlene Parker1948 ~ 2020GulfportMary Derlene Parker, 72, of Gulfport, Mississippi, was called home to be with her Lord on October 10, 2020. She was born on January 3, 1948 to Theresa Payne and D. E. Wilson in Columbia, Missouri. Mary dedicated her life to the care and service of others. A retired Harrison County elementary school teacher of 17 years, Mary was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, and devoted member of her community. She was generous, selfless, and found joy in bringing happiness to others. In her free time, she enjoyed reading her bible, praying, and spending time with family and friends.She is preceded in death by her mother, father, her brother Eddie Wilson, and her daughter Dena Smith.She is survived by her brothers, Joe and James Wilson; her daughter DeAnna Roessling and spouse Chris; her son Danny Barnett and spouse Sandra; her son-in-law Dwayne Smith; her grandchildren Erica Frederick-Leota and spouse Stephani, Amie Smith and spouse Anthony, Jordan Johnson and spouse Jessie, Colby Roessling, Casey Roessling, Gaje Barnett and spouse Julie, Ryan Smith, Hailey Barnett, Katie Roessling, and Alton Smith; her great grandchildren Nicole, Nico, Khloe, Romeigh, and Selah; and a multitude of extended family and friends. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, MS is in charge of the arrangements.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Freewill Baptist Church, 13040 Three Rivers Rd, Gulfport, MS 39503.