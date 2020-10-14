1/1
Mary Parker
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Derlene Parker

1948 ~ 2020

Gulfport

Mary Derlene Parker, 72, of Gulfport, Mississippi, was called home to be with her Lord on October 10, 2020. She was born on January 3, 1948 to Theresa Payne and D. E. Wilson in Columbia, Missouri. Mary dedicated her life to the care and service of others. A retired Harrison County elementary school teacher of 17 years, Mary was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, and devoted member of her community. She was generous, selfless, and found joy in bringing happiness to others. In her free time, she enjoyed reading her bible, praying, and spending time with family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her mother, father, her brother Eddie Wilson, and her daughter Dena Smith.

She is survived by her brothers, Joe and James Wilson; her daughter DeAnna Roessling and spouse Chris; her son Danny Barnett and spouse Sandra; her son-in-law Dwayne Smith; her grandchildren Erica Frederick-Leota and spouse Stephani, Amie Smith and spouse Anthony, Jordan Johnson and spouse Jessie, Colby Roessling, Casey Roessling, Gaje Barnett and spouse Julie, Ryan Smith, Hailey Barnett, Katie Roessling, and Alton Smith; her great grandchildren Nicole, Nico, Khloe, Romeigh, and Selah; and a multitude of extended family and friends. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, MS is in charge of the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Freewill Baptist Church, 13040 Three Rivers Rd, Gulfport, MS 39503.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved