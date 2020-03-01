|
Mary R. Bowes
April 16, 1927 ~ February 27, 2020
Long Beach
Mary Lillian "Toot" Romero Bowes, 92, died at home in Long Beach, Mississippi, on the morning of February 27, 2020. She was born on April 16, 1927, to French-speaking parents at their home on Fleitas Avenue in Pass Christian. Her mother, Anna Hebert Romero, and her father, Alpha Romero, were natives of Acadiana, from Maurice, Louisiana.
In 1947, she met her future husband, Samuel Anthony Bowes of New Orleans, when he returned to his mother's home in Henderson Point after serving in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific during World War II. Mary and Sam were married on August 12, 1948, at St. Paul's Catholic Church in The Pass. In 1957, they settled at the new house they built on Magnolia Street in Long Beach where they raised their four children and later welcomed two grandchildren, all of whom survive: Samara Whitesides of Long Beach; Charles Bowes (Theresa) and their son, Samuel Anthony Bowes II of Long Beach; Marilyn Bowes of San Bernardino, California; Susan Bowes of Long Beach and her daughter, Mary Anna Joyce Coludrovich of North Plainfield, New Jersey.
Content to be a life-long Coastian, Toot never wished to live anywhere else. A part of her heart will always linger in the breezes from the shore, revel in the majesty of the live oaks, and weave through the songs of the mockingbirds. She retired from Sears, Roebuck and Company, having worked for many years at their store in downtown Gulfport. She was a devout Catholic, an inspiring gardener, a lucky gambler, a great dancer.
Of her immediate family, in addition to her husband and parents, three sisters predeceased her: Inez Cuevas; Alta Lizana; and Anna Joyce.
A Prayer Service will be held at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Road, Long Beach, MS 39560 at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, where friends may visit from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m. A funeral procession will leave the funeral home following the service for Gulf Pines Memorial Gardens on 28th Street in Long Beach where Mrs. Bowes will be laid to rest.
