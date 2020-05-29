Mary Theresa Walker
Saucier
Mass will be at 12PM, Fri, 5/29/20, at St. Joseph CC with Interment at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. An online obituary may be viewed at www.riemannfamily.com
Saucier
Published in The Sun Herald on May 29, 2020.