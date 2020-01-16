|
Mary Whitworth Colbert
March 17, 1924 - January 3, 2020
Madison County, Mississippi
Mary Whitworth Colbert died peacefully at Poydras Home on January 3, 2020. She was born at Whitworth Farm in Madison County Mississippi on March 17, 1924, to Mary Massey and John Sanders Whitworth. After graduating from Millsaps College, Mary earned a Masters degree in English from Vanderbilt University and began a lifelong teaching career. She subsequently earned a second Masters degree in counseling from the University of Mississippi and a third Masters in library science from the University of Mississippi. Mary primarily taught and worked as a college guidance counselor in the Gulfport, Mississippi, public schools. Mary loved gardening and bridge, but her true passion was opera, especially the works of Richard Wagner. Mary was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Fannie Elizabeth Whitworth Jones Payne. She is survived by her son, John Whitworth Colbert and his wife Cala; two grandchildren, Corinne Whitfield Colbert Caughman (Stewart) and Sanders Whitworth Colbert; two step-grandchildren, Robert Senior and John Senior; two great-grandchildren, Whitworth Caughman and Massey Caughman; and her beloved niece, Fitzhugh Lee Jones Jackson and her family. The family is deeply grateful to the staff at Poydras Home, the senior care ministry of Rayne Memorial United Methodist Church, and Notre Dame Hospice for the love and care that they have shown Mary. A family service will be held at Soule Chapel, Madison County, Mississippi. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Poydras Home, The Baptist Children's Village, 114 Marketridge Drive, Ridgeland, MS. 39157, or the .
Published in The Sun Herald from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020