Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:30 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:30 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
Mary Wilson Obituary
Mary "Ann" Wilson

1933 - 2019

Ocean Springs

Mary "Ann" Wilson, age 86, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019.

She was born in Darbun, MS on February 16, 1933 to Benjamin and Fern Pittman. Ann graduated from Monticello High School and retired from Micro-Methods Inc. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be missed by all that knew her.

Ann is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Thomas Wilson; and siblings, Jackie Smith, Billie Nettles, and Alfred Pittman.

Survivors include her son, Thomas J. (Dedra) Wilson, Jr.; daughters, Teresa (Randy) Carter and Tina Tomek; siblings, Ruth Altman, Jerry Pittman, Wyatt Pittman, and Barbara Iriye; 6 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home. Friends may visit one-hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to The Lord Is My Help, Jackson County Animal Shelter, or Wesley United Methodist Church.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 15, 2019
