Maryann Drake
1935-2020
Front Royal, Virginia
Maryann Drake, 84, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 in Front Royal, Virginia after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Maryann was born on June 28, 1935, in Columbia, South Carolina to the late William Bert and Virginia Fudger.
Maryann was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Herman Drake. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Arthur Fudger and brother-in-law, Robert Drake.
Maryann is survived by her three children, Donna Drake, Kimberly Drake and Steven Drake; daughter-in-law, Kelly Drake; grandchildren, Louis and Norah; sister-in-law, Joanne Fudger; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Maryann and Herman were longtime residents of Biloxi, where Herman was a member of Biloxi Elks Lodge #606 for many years. Maryann and Herman were very active with the Elks and had many friends at both the Biloxi lodge and all over Mississippi. Maryann was a funny and sharp-witted lady, who was loved by everyone that met her. Maryann was an animal lover and had many adopted dogs and cats, including her most recent two, Precious and Puddicans, along with many others over the years.
The family would like to offer a special Thank You to the staff at Royal Haven Assisted Living for their wonderful and tender care of Maryann as the Alzheimer's progressed over the years, and for the way they helped Maryann and her family as the end drew near, along with Blue Ridge Hospice.
The visitation will be Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home in Biloxi. Friends are welcome from 6-8 pm. Burial will be Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10 am at Biloxi National Cemetery.
Maryann loved flowers, especially yellow roses. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gold Coast Down Syndrome Organization of Boynton Beach, FL or the Humane Society of Loudoun County in northern Virginia.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 29, 2020