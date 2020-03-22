|
MaryAnne Podlin
1936 ~ 2020
Long Beach
MaryAnne Podlin, age 85 of Long Beach, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
She was a native of Chicago, IL, and after marrying Bernard, she became an Air Force wife for 28 years and was always very supportive and patriotic.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Bernard E. Podlin; her parents, Joseph and Josephine Plebanski; her brothers, Robert Plebanski and Richard Plebanski; and her grandson, Matthew Gatewood.
Mary Anne is survived by her children, Michael Podlin, Catherine Gatewood (Dr. Scott), David Podlin (Norma), Paul Podlin (Valerie), and Dr. Christopher Podlin (Marissa).; her brother, Thomas Plebanski; and her grandchildren, Robert, Joshua, Jacob, Gabriel, Addyson, Annaliese, Henry, Hayes, and Presley Podlin.
MaryAnne was the office manager for Dr. Bernard Podlin, Periodontist. She was a member of the MS Dental Association (MDA) Auxiliary, St. John PTA, Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary-St. John L#1593), member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, and a current member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church.
She enjoyed art, travel, and encouraging and watching her children in their sports and academic activities.
MaryAnne was a wonderful and loving mother who was devoted to her family and her faith. She had so much joy and love that she shared with everyone. She was a loving wife and devout catholic who served our Lord Jesus Christ throughout her life.
Due to the current situation in our community, the family will have a private prayer service on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 12 noon. During that time, they ask for their family and friends to offer prayers for her and for them. Mrs. Podlin will be buried in the Biloxi National Cemetery with her husband.
The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Long Beach, is serving the family and online tributes may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 22, 2020