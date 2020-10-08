Masson Roy

Roy Adolph Masson
1928 - 2020
Gulfport
Roy Adolph Masson died peacefully on September 7, 2020, surrounded by family while under Hospice care in Gulfport, Mississippi.
He was preceded in death by his wife Marie Miranda Masson, who died in 1964, and by his wife Marian Louise DeNoux Masson, who died in 2017, and his parents, Roy Achilles Masson and Marcella LeMay Masson. He is survived by his sister Gloria Masson Goul; nine children: Andrea Jones-Masson, Steven A. Heagerty Masson, Michael J. Masson, Cynthia A. Jones Hopkins, David J. Masson, Aleta L. Jones, Roy A. Masson, Jr., Samuel P. Masson, and Thomas O. Masson; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Roy was born on August 5, 1928, in New Orleans where he lived most of his life until retiring to the Mississippi Gulf Coast. His career was spent as an engineer with AT&T, taking early retirement in 1982. Soon thereafter, he enjoyed working part time in various souvenir shops in the French Quarter, talking with tourists and enjoying the rhythm of the city. He and Marian purchased an RV and traveled the country visiting family and working at various national parks.
Roy served in the U. S. Navy during the Korean War. He was a member of the Boy Scouts of America from his youth and served as Scout Master or assistant to many of his children's troops. His hobby was photography and he developed his own images in his dark room at home. He loved his cats and enjoyed the company of the small stray dog, Bella, that he adopted a few years before his death.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 10:00 am at Holy Family Catholic Church, 4318 Menge Ave, Pass Christian, Mississippi. All appropriate social distancing requirements will be observed. Burial will follow at 1:00 pm at Lake Lawn Cemetery, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd, New Orleans, Louisiana.
View and sign the online tribute at www.bokfh.com
