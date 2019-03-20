Dominicus "Don" Maters



December 31, 1939 - March 4, 2019



Gulfport MS



Dominicus "Don" Maters, 79, of Gulfport, MS, was a Dutch born, naturalized, U.S. Citizen born on December 31, 1939, and passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019. He referred to himself as "an American by choice" and was a retired USAF M.Sgt. where he enjoyed twenty-one years of service. His love of the water and all of the activities it offered were the reasons he chose the Gulf Coast as his home.



Don was a well-known artist who was famous for his pen and ink Christmas card designs that reflected his love of nautical scenes of the Gulf Coast. He also used his artistic talents by volunteering his services at Center Stage Theatre and assisting in many of their beautiful sets, including special art projects and background scenes as needed. During the festive Mardi Gras Season, he could be found painting faces on many parade routes. Don was also a retired school teacher and taught in several Coast Districts. Many people still refer to him as Santa Claus because of his numerous appearances during the Christmas Holidays, alongside Mrs. Claus, portrayed by his own wife.



He was preceded in death by his daughter, Mandy Kendrick and stepson Steven Turman. He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Sue; brother Coenraad (Marilyn); sister Connie Smith (Dennis); step-son William "Chip" Turman (Paulina); grandsons, Daene and Sean Kendrick; and numerous great-grandsons, nieces, nephews, and many former students and friends.



Don requested a party be held with family and friends; therefore, a Celebration of Life has been scheduled for Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Bayou View Baptist Church, 4709 Chamberlain Avenue, Gulfport, MS. Don donated his body to science in hopes of helping others. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Don's memory to the Harrison County Humane Society, 2615 25th Ave., Gulfport, MS 39501, or to Center Stage Theatre, 2670 Rue Palafox, Biloxi, MS 39531. Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 20, 2019