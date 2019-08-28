Home

POWERED BY

Services
Southern Mississippi Funeral Services
6631 Washington Ave
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
(228) 872-3637
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Southern Mississippi Funeral Services
6631 Washington Ave
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Southern Mississippi Funeral Services
6631 Washington Ave
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Gospodinovich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew Gospodinovich


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew Gospodinovich Obituary
Matthew Gospodinovich

April 25, 1963 -- Aug 24, 2019

D'Iberville

Matthew Gospodinovich of D'Iberville died Saturday, August 24, 2019. He was a former marine, highway patrolman and employed by Boomtown Casino. He loved and cherished his children and grandchildren and was a dedicated NO Saints fan.

Matthew was preceded in death by his father Matre Gospodinovich

Survivors include his mother Rose Gospodinovich, sons Matthew (Anna) Gospodinovich, Corey (tabitha) Gospodinovich, Grandchildren Kaydence Anderson, Corey and Grace Gospodinovich, sister Ann Thibodeaux and his fiance Valerie Hickman and her three grandchildren.

Visitation Thursday, August 29th from 5:30 pm to 7 pm with a memorial service at 7 pm at Southern Ms Funeral Service, 6631 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now