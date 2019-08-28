|
Matthew Gospodinovich
April 25, 1963 -- Aug 24, 2019
D'Iberville
Matthew Gospodinovich of D'Iberville died Saturday, August 24, 2019. He was a former marine, highway patrolman and employed by Boomtown Casino. He loved and cherished his children and grandchildren and was a dedicated NO Saints fan.
Matthew was preceded in death by his father Matre Gospodinovich
Survivors include his mother Rose Gospodinovich, sons Matthew (Anna) Gospodinovich, Corey (tabitha) Gospodinovich, Grandchildren Kaydence Anderson, Corey and Grace Gospodinovich, sister Ann Thibodeaux and his fiance Valerie Hickman and her three grandchildren.
Visitation Thursday, August 29th from 5:30 pm to 7 pm with a memorial service at 7 pm at Southern Ms Funeral Service, 6631 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 28, 2019