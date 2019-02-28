Matthew H. McDermott



1968-2019



Shreveport, LA



Matthew H. McDermott of Shreveport, Louisiana, passed away at Holy Angels Residential Facility on February 25, 2019. Matthew was born on October 13, 1968 in Biloxi, Mississippi. Except for attendance at St. Mary's Training Center in Alexandria, Louisiana, Matthew spent all his years at Holy Angels. St. Mary's Training Center and Holy Angels were founded by Bishop Charles P. Greco and were under the supervision of the Sisters of Our Lady of Sorrows.



Matthew enjoyed trips to Biloxi at Christmas, other special holidays and for summer vacation. Matthew was preceded in death by his father, John P. McDermott, Jr. and his brother, Mark P. McDermott. Survivors include his mother, Martha Peresich McDermott Nungesser; his brother, Michael B. McDermott (Cynthia); sisters, Cecilia McDermott Mortell (Dick) and Martha B. McDermott; as well as nieces and nephews.



A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Nativity BVM Cathedral at 11:00 o'clock a.m. Visitation will precede mass commencing at 10:00 o'clock a.m. Interment will follow at Southern Memorial Park. The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary